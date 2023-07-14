RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The peak of sea turtle nesting season is taking place at the North Carolina Outer Banks — with more than 200 nests so far at one national seashore.

Earlier this week, Cape Hatteras National Seashore announced park rangers had found 206 nests — so far — within the park.

Last year, by the end of the season, rangers found 379 nests, which means sea turtles are “right on track for another successful nesting season,” officials said.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore photo by C. Brown

Last year, by this point, 216 sea turtle nests had been discovered.

Officials are posting photos reminding beachgoers of the nests and what to look out for along the sand.

Officials included a breakdown by species of the nests so far:

Loggerhead – 191 nests

Green – 11 nests

Kemp’s Ridley – 3 nests

Leatherback – 1 nest

The last week of June, Cape Lookout National Seashore, which is located south closer to Morehead City, had a count of more than 70 turtle nests, “with more showing up daily,” officials said.

Both national seashores are also pointing out with photos the long walks sea turtles endure to lay eggs and return to the sea.

Cape Lookout National Seashore photo

The northernmost sea turtle is at Cape Hatteras National Seashore so far is a loggerhead nest laid on July 8, just south of Ramp 1.