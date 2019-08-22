Search area for 2 firefighters who vanished during fishing trip extended to NC coast

Brian McCluney and Justin Walker along with a U.S. Coast Guard photo showing them departing a Port Canaveral, Fla., boat ramp.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The search for two boaters who went missing off of Florida now has extended to the North Carolina coast.

Firefighters Brian McCluney and Justin Walker were last seen Friday on a boat near Port Canaveral.

Officials with the Coast Guard sector in Jacksonville, Florida, tell WECT that their drift model now has search efforts stretching from Savannah, Georgia, to the Outer Banks.

Officials say they will start their “First Light Search” at 7:30 a.m. Thursday with three aircraft and a cutter about 60 to 80 miles off the coast.

McCluney’s wife said Tuesday the discovery of her husband’s tackle bag has given her hope that the men will be found, according to the Associated Press.

In a Facebook post, Stephanie McCluney added that she believed the bag was thrown overboard by the men to help those who are searching for them.

