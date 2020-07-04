Search continues for NC mom missing more than 2 weeks

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The search continues for a missing Craven County woman.

The New Bern Police Department said that Elizabeth Andrea Spencer, 30, of New Bern, is described to have blonde hair with brown highlights reaching to the middle of her back, hazel eyes, approximately 5 feet tall.

Police said she was last heard from on June 16 at 1:30 a.m. by her family.

Spencer has two daughters, a 10-year-old and an 18-month-old.

The Spencers say the younger child realizes something is wrong.

“She wakes up now during the night, which is not typical behavior, crying inconsolably,” said Amy Spencer, Elizabeth’s step-mother. “It happens during the day too. Crying inconsolably and it breaks out hearts because there’s nothing we can do. She notices her mother’s absence.”

Spencer was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white v-neck t-shirt.

She has a tattoo of three stars on the left side of her neck.

Spencer was last seen driving a 2004 White Chevrolet Suburban with an N.C. plate: ZXZ-6715.

According to police, the circumstances surrounding her disappearance are still under investigation.

SBI search crews suspended the search on Tuesday due to rain but resumed the search Wednesday morning.

If you have any information about this case contact the New Bern Police Department at 252-633-2020, the TIPS line at 252-636-5034, or the Craven County Crime Stopper line at 252-633-5141.