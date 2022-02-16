Search ends for victims of Carteret County plane crash after all remains recovered

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office reports the search has ended for the eight victims of the plane crash that happened off the coast Sunday afternoon.

All the remains of the victims who died in the crash have been recovered, officials said.

The Carteret County Sheriff Office said in a press release that the command center at the Down East Fire Department in Sea Level would also be closed. Officials indicated the fuselage and other items from the original crash site were recovered.

The bodies of the victims were taken to the medical examiner’s office in Carteret County. After the individuals have been identified and examined at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City, their remains would be taken to East Carolina University Brody School of Medicine in Greenville for further examination and identification, officials said.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office reports two of the passengers have been positively identified. Their remains have been turned over to their respective families.

“Sheriff Asa Buck and other officials have personally met with the surviving Carteret County family members to express the love and support of the Down East community and Carteret County in its entirety,” said Maj. Jason Wank with the sheriff’s office.

The Sheriffs Office has collected numerous aircraft parts including the flight data recorder, which will be turned over to the National Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating the incident.

“Sheriff Asa Buck and the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to all the families affected by this tragedy. We ask the community to keep the families in your thoughts and prayers,” Wank said.