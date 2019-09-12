Search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect prompts lockdowns at NC college, hospital

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A community college’s campus and a hospital in Elizabeth City were placed on lockdown on Wednesday as law enforcement officials search for a shooting suspect.

Elizabeth City police said in a news release officers responded to a Travelers Inn on North Road Street for a tip about a wanted suspect.

The suspect, 22-year-old Caprie Anthony Paige, is wanted in connection to a Sept. 2 shooting that happened on Edge Street, police said.

Paige is wanted on charges of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, shooting into an occupied vehicle and damage to person property. He is considered armed and dangerous, police said. He’s also wanted on homicide charges in Atlanta, Elizabeth City police said.

The search for Paige prompted lockdowns at College of The Albemarle’s Elizabeth City campus and Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.

Currituck County Schools shared a message from the community college Wednesday morning that said the lockdown was put into effect as a precaution.

There was no immediate threat to the campus, according to the message, but students and staff were set to leave the building around 4 p.m. Wednesday with direction from Elizabeth City police. All evening classes at the campus were canceled.

Due to a police situation in close proximity of the Elizabeth City Campus, as a precautionary measure, the campus remains on lockdown. We will advise when more information is available. — College of The Albemarle (@COA_Dolphins) September 11, 2019

College of the Albemarle also has campuses in the Dare County town of Manteo, on Roanoke Island and in Edenton.

Sentara Healthcare officials said the medical center’s lockdown means employees are stationed at each entry to help visitors and patients in and out of the facility.

Elizabeth City police said anyone with information on the shooting that can help the investigation can call 252-335-4321 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555.

