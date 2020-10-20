HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Haywood County Emergency Management officials said the search for a missing man continues in the Black Balsam and Shining Rock area of the Pisgah Ranger District of the Pisgah National Forest.

Chad Seger, 27, of Asheville was last known to have been in the Black Balsam area of Pisgah National Forest on Monday, Oct. 12. His car was found in the Black Balsam park parking lot, according to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said as of 9 p.m. Monday, there was still no sign of Seger.

Seger’s family members issued a statement Monday asking anyone who has been in the area since last Monday to report anything unusual or any possible sightings to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office at 828-452-6600.

Emergency management officials said search teams have been assigned to search drainages, riverways and small branches that have their headwaters in Shining Rock.

Local and regional teams across the southeast are still part of Tuesday’s search, including teams from Haywood, Buncombe, Henderson, Transylvania and Jackson counties, as well as teams from Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee.

According to the release, Forest Service teams are helping to clear an old logging road to use for transporting teams to search areas.

Michel Galliot & K9 Shadow, and members of Henderson County Rescue Squad – Photo courtesy of Haywood County Emergency Services

Jim Rainey & K9 Molly, Linville Central Rescue Squad, and members of NC Mountain Rescue Team 3 / Buncombe County Rescue Squad- Photo courtesy of Haywood County Emergency Services

K9 teams from Linville Central Rescue Squad, Spartanburg County Search and Rescue Team, South Carolina Search and Rescue Dog Association and Brunswick K9 Search and Rescue are also assisting.

According to the release, Coneste Fire Department, Skyland Fire Department, Spartanburg County Search and Rescue and Haywood County Emergency Services are providing drone teams for air support.