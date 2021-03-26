$10K reward offered as search heats up for suspect who shot and killed mom of 6 in I-95 road-rage incident

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW/WNCN) – Robeson County deputies ramped up efforts on Friday to search for the suspect in a deadly road-rage shooting on Interstate 95 that left one woman dead.

A Robeson County resident also offered a $10,000 reward in the case, according to authorities.

Multiple investigators are working the case and are viewing video footage from various locations along I-95 and along Fayetteville Road in Lumberton, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

“Why anyone would do this is beyond me,” Wilkins said. “It has been very disturbing to us all since arriving on the scene. To know the fear they must have faced as they awaited help and cars just zooming by on I-95. Take a moment and imagine if this was you or your loved one.”

Friday afternoon, Wilkins also announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to arrest in the case in which Julie Eberly was killed.

Eberly, 47, of Manheim, Pennsylvania, was shot at about 11:15 a.m. on Thursday in the area near the weight station just north of Lumberton. She died at a hospital, Wilkins said. A passenger in the car with her was not injured.

Family members have arrived in Lumberton, the sheriff said, “and I ask that you continue to pray for them as they try and understand this.”

Deputies said the incident stemmed from a road-rage incident in which the victim’s vehicle came too close to the suspect’s vehicle while trying to merge into a lane. The suspect vehicle pulled up to the passenger side of the vehicle and fired shots into the passenger door, hitting Eberly.

The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help to find a mid-2000s model silver or grey Malibu or Impala that witnesses said was involved in the shooting. The car has dark tinted windows and chrome around the window frame.

Wilkins said the car was last seen driving south on I-95 and that it left the highway at exit 22 coming into Lumberton on Fayetteville Road.

“We want to find the coward that has caused this tragedy and we need the help of citizens in this county,” Wilkins pleaded. “If this is a local person, someone knows who this is without a thought. Someone knows the coward that drives a car as described and knows the person to carry a firearm. Who is it? Who can sleep knowing they did this?”

The family from Pennsylvania was headed to the beach for a vacation, Wilkins said. “Thankfully they had left their six children at home with grandparents, but now these kids have to live with the thought of their mother being murdered in such a cowardly and senseless way.”

Wilkins said the $10,000 reward came from a person who lives in Robeson County.

“While we hope that anyone with information in this case would come forward, this provided incentive should be cause to do so even more. I appreciate the resident coming forth with this reward” Wilkins said in a news release.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by the family of Julie Eberle.