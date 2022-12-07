SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A gun was seized during the search of a student’s vehicle Wednesday at Scotland High School, according to Principal Brent Smith.

On Wednesday morning, a staff member at the school alerted administrators of a concern, Smith said in a statement. School administrators and the school resource officer began investigating immediately.

Upon reasonable suspicion, a student’s vehicle was searched, according to Smith. A gun was seized from the vehicle and law enforcement then removed all individuals involved from the school’s grounds.

“Scotland High School works to ensure the safety of both staff and students,” Smith said in a statement. “We appreciate the efforts of students, staff and parents who See Something and Say Something to assist with safety.”

Law enforcement and school administrators continue to investigate.

