Search on for suspect after shooting outside Greensboro mall

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Greensboro police responded to a shooting outside the Four Seasons Town Centre on Tuesday and are still searching for a suspect, the department said.

Police said the shooting was reported around 3:41 p.m., and officers responded to 410 Four Seasons Town Centre.

Officers found one person who had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital.

The suspect ran, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.