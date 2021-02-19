Search planned for NC teen girl missing a week

DENTON, N.C. (WNCN/WGHP) — New search efforts are planned this weekend for a missing 14-year-old girl in North Carolina.

An AMBER Alert was issued for 14-year-old Savannah Childress in Davidson County on Monday.

Childress, of Denton, hasn’t been seen since signing off virtual learning last Thursday morning.

Investigators say she’d been communicating with someone on social media.

That person was using “grooming techniques” common with sexual predators, officials said.

A search is being planned Saturday at 9 a.m.

Childress was last seen along Canaan Church Road in Denton, officials said.

Her family believes Childress was chatting with someone online and don’t know if she left on her own or was taken.

Her parents spoke to WGHP news and shed some light on the details surrounding her disappearance.

“They’re pretty sure she was associating with someone online, but we don’t know if it was a part of her being taken against her will,” said Nicole Childress, Savannah’s mother.

“Our concern is of course extremely high because we want her home. We’re not sure what’s going on wherever she’s at right now. That’s pretty much killing us. We just want to know that she’s safe,” Childress added.

Savannah is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 136 pounds with brown shoulder-length hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a yellow Mickey House hooded sweatshirt during a remote learning session.

She requires medication for a variety of medical issues and does not have any with her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Davidson County Sheriff’s Office or call 911.