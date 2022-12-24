STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews are looking for a kayaker who went missing on a lake in Stokes County, according to Cpt. Don Johnson with Stokes County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday afternoon, Johnson confirmed that teams have been searching Belews Lake in Stokes County for about five to six hours.

The missing kayaker is reportedly a man in his mid-30s.

Two searchers went out on Friday morning, but conditions were poor due to the wind and cold. Crews will continue to search with boats for the man tomorrow.

The search is focused near the steam station.