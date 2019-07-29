Searchers look for man missing in Great Smoky Mountains park

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — Officials with the Great Smoky Mountains National park say searchers are looking for a man who they say has mild dementia and may be confused about his location.

A statement from the National Park Service says 58-year-old Kevin Mark Lynch was last seen at the Swag Resort along the park boundary on Saturday. The park service says Lynch had no camping equipment with him when he disappeared.

According to the park service, the search is focusing on an area near the Cataloochee Divide Trail in Haywood County in North Carolina.

Approximately 30 searchers from the park service, Haywood County Search and Rescue and other organizations are in the area looking for Lynch both on and off-trail.

