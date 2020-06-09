Searchers recover body of missing North Carolina firefighter

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Searchers have recovered the body of a missing North Carolina firefighter who disappeared in a river while swimming with co-workers.

News outlets report the body of 24-year-old Greenville firefighter Gary Cox was recovered from the Tar River after a search resumed for him on Tuesday.

Authorities say Cox went boating with fellow firefighters on Sunday when they stopped to go swimming and he disappeared.

Greenville Fire/Rescue personnel held a procession through downtown with police officers and firefighters lining the route to pay their respects.