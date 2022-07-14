NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Topsail Beach officials said all searches have ended for a father who saved his son from drowning but then vanished in the surf over the weekend.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon, when a man and others helped save a young boy as he was struggling to swim at the northern end of the island, according to Alice Derian, the town manager for North Topsail Beach.

The boy was saved, but a man who helped save the boy vanished in the surf. A search was soon underway for the man, Antwaun Jackson, 40, of Jacksonville, Derian said.

The search included crews from North Topsail fire and police, the U.S. Coast Guard, and agencies from Onslow and Pender counties.

Around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, the surf became too rough and the search was paused until 8 a.m. Sunday. Recovery searches continued each day until Tuesday, Derian said.

She said Jackson’s loss was “certainly tragic and not the outcome we were all praying for.”

Police and fire crews are continuing periodic checks of the area for Jackson’s body.

WNCT contributed to this report