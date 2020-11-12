Sec. Cohen says she’s ‘committed to serving the people of NC’ amid rumors of Biden administration consideration

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — We knew it wouldn’t be long before leading North Carolina health official Dr. Mandy Cohen was asked about her prospects to serve at the federal level in President-elect Joe Biden’s administration.

Cohen, the secretary of North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services responded to a question on the matter Thursday during the state’s COVID-19 briefing.

“I am committed to the people of North Carolina and it is a privilege to serve in public service at this important time in our state’s history, our nation’s history,” Cohen said. “I’d be honored to serve here in North Carolina or at the federal level if that is an opportunity.”

Cohen is largely considered one of the top candidates to be the next Health and Human Services Secretary in Biden’s administration.

Cohen added during an interview Wednesday: “I think it’s flattering to see North Carolina and the recognition of the work of the Department of Health and Human Services in the national context. It’s been an incredible effort by the team here in North Carolina, and I think everyone should recognize that. You know I am focused here on making sure the folks here in North Carolina stay safe, particularly during the holidays, and I’m going to keep focused on that.”