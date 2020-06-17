‘Second Chance Act,’ which helps more clear crime records, heads to NC governor

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – The North Carolina General Assembly has finalized bipartisan legislation that will allow more people to get their criminal records cleared of lower-level criminal convictions and dismissed charges.

The Senate gave unanimous approval Tuesday to the “Second Chance Act,” which had the backing of groups across the political spectrum.

The measure cleared the House last week and now goes to Gov. Roy Cooper.

The legislation builds upon recent laws that allow people who committed crimes due to youthful indiscretions to remove obstacles in background checks for employment, housing and other needs.

Another drug sentencing reform measure could soon be heading to the governor.

