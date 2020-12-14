Second murder suspect arrested in death of NC college student from Raleigh

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A second suspect has been arrested after the shooting death of a freshman NC A&T State University nursing student, according to court records.

At 12:20 a.m. Nov. 15, police responded to the 900 block of Omaha Street when they were told about a gun being fired.

Jalen Dunston, 18, of Raleigh was found with apparent gunshot wounds. CPR was performed, but he succumbed to the injuries.

A second victim was also taken to a hospital.

On Friday, deputies arrested Adrain Powell, 19, of Claremont, on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and discharging firearm into an occupied property.

Powell was the second man charged with the murder of Dunston.

On Dec. 3, Bruce Edward Stewart III, 20, was charged with the first-degree murder of Dunston and the attempted first-degree murder of Bruce Chambers.

He was also charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, possession of a stolen firearm, selling or delivering a schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to sell or deliver counterfeit and possession of between 1/2 and 1 1/2 ounces of marijuana.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

A statement released by NC A&T State University is provided below: