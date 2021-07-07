Second round of winners in NC’s $1M vaccine lottery to be drawn Wednesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The winners of the second round of North Carolina’s $1 million vaccine lottery will be drawn Wednesday morning.

Unlike last week’s drawing when the winners were present with Gov. Roy Cooper and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Sec. Mandy Cohen – this week’s names will be delayed.

Every eligible person whose been vaccinated has a number associated with their name, a machine then picks a number that NCDHHS uses to match the name of the winner in their database.

If you are a winner, you will be called or emailed first and then have 48 hours to accept the prize and agree to be named publicly.

The winner will take home $707,000 after taxes and minors will receive a $125,000 college scholarship. The winners of the first drawing were a mother of three from Winston-Salem and a 14-year-old girl from Wilmington.

When Gov. Roy Cooper announced the vaccine lottery the week of June 7, 52,682 first doses were administered in North Carolina. That number dropped to 48,389 the following week and fell further to 45,154 first doses the week after that (June 21).