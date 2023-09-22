RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Another golf cart business owner pleaded guilty for the second time in one month for embezzling state funds, according to the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

CBS 17 previously reported on Aug. 15 that Byron Todd Unger, 57, pleaded guilty to three counts of embezzlement of state property.

Sherief Adel Mansour, 48, of Moncure, is the second person affiliated with The Golf Cart Guys, LLC., according to the department. Mansour pleaded guilty to two counts of embezzlement of state property.

The department said Mansour was a managing member of The Golf Cart Guys, LLC. and aided and abetted the business to embezzle, misapply and convert $30,640.42 in North Carolina Sales Tax from Jan. 1, 2015 and Dec. 31, 2016.

Mansour had the responsibility to collect, hold in trust and remit North Carolina and Wake County Sales Tax to the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

Superior Court Judge Vince Rozier placed Mansour on unsupervised probation for one year and as a condition of his probation, Mansour was ordered to perform 200 hours of community service. He will also have to pay $30,640.42 in restitution.