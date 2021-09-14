Secretary of State: NC on pace for record 185K new businesses in 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Secretary of State’s office says the state could shatter its single-year record for new businesses.

Secretary of State Elaine Marshall said Tuesday that North Carolina is on pace for a record 185,000 filings for new businesses in 2021.

The previous record of about 127,000 filings was set last year.

(Source: North Carolina Secretary of State’s office.)

“North Carolina continues its torrid pace of new business creations during this new era of entrepreneurship,” Marshall said. “The Secretary of State’s office has put into place additional technology solutions to reduce customer errors in online filings in order to speed up a new business’s effort to get up and running.”

Marshall says paperwork for roughly 129,000 new businesses were filed with her office’s business registration division between Jan. 1 and Sept. 13 — an increase of 55 percent from the same time period in 2020.