Section of beach closed as series filming continues in Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – A portion of the beach at Carolina Beach is still closed Tuesday as crews continue to film scenes for the Netflix television series “Florida Man.”

A section of the beach strand near 300 Carolina Beach Avenue North has been closed since Monday, with the closure expected to last through Wednesday evening, according to town officials.

Visitors entering the beach at this location will be redirected north or south of the area.

Additionally, minor traffic delays should be expected in that area Monday through Wednesday.

Little information is available about the Netflix project, which tells the story of an “ex-cop returns to his home state of Florida to find a mobster’s runaway girlfriend, what should’ve been a quick gig turns into a wild odyssey.”

