GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A Ring camera caught video as police shot accused of a burglary in a Greensboro neighborhood.

The suspect is in critical condition.

At about 11:57 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a burglary at a home on Mandela Court.

An officer walked up to the home, and a person shot at the officer. The officer fired back and hit the shooter, police said.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to a hospital.

Aaron Nehemiah Turner, 20, of Greensboro, is in critical but stable condition.

The officer was not hurt but was taken to a hospital for evaluation, per protocol.

The Greensboro Police Department’s Professional Standards Division and Criminal Investigations Division are conducting internal and criminal investigations to determine whether Greensboro Police Department policies were followed. Upon completion of the criminal investigation the Guilford County District Attorney will review the investigation. As is departmental policy, the officer involved in this incident will be placed on administrative duty.