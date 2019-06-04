Security guard sexually assaulted, robbed at gunpoint in NC

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Surveillance photo. (Courtesy of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department via WBTV)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An unarmed security guard was sexually assaulted and robbed at gunpoint in Charlotte’s South End early Monday morning, police say.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. at a construction site on New Bern Road, just off of South Boulevard.

The woman, who’s in her early 30s, was taken to the hospital with bruises and scratches. Police say the security guard was doing her routine rounds when she was approached by the armed attacker.

The attacker approached the woman, first apologizing for a prior incident where he was sleeping in the unoccupied building, police said, adding, “We think the suspect is possibly homeless."

CMPD released video of the suspected attacker running from the scene.

“It was just an opportunity purpose,” police said during a Tuesday press conference. “This suspect is a predator," police said, saying the man waited for the security guard to enter the unoccupied building before attacking.

The attacker responsible faces rape, kidnapping and robbery charges.

The woman was robbed of a Samsung tablet, flashlight, and keys, according to the police report.

Police say they want to get the man arrested so that "he won’t be able to do this to anyone else.”

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

