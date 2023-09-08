CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway after a security guard shot and killed a person at the Uptown Transit Center overnight, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said on Friday.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 12:30 a.m. near the Charlotte Transit Center on E. 4th Street. A victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation revealed security guards who were in uniform and working for Allied encountered a person at the Transit Center and one of the security guards shot and killed the person after perceiving a deadly threat, according to the police report. CMPD said a gun was recovered on the scene.

There is no mention of any charges at this time and this remains an active investigation. Det. Lyon is the lead on the case.

CSI, Medic, CFD, victim services, and operations command were among the departments that responded to the scene.