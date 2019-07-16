Security, safety tips to keep in mind ahead of Trump’s Greenville rally

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) President Trump is set to be in Greenville on Wednesday for a campaign rally.

It’s going to be at East Carolina University inside Minges Coliseum.

ECU police have some things you need to keep in mind when it comes to safety and security.

Minges Coliseum holds 8,000 people and they’re confident it will be full on Wednesday.

If you plan to attend, you’ll be allowed to start lining up at 4 a.m. The doors will open at 4 p.m.

Rally attendees lined up before 5 a.m. (CBS 17)

Police say no one will be allowed to camp overnight and to bring plenty of water so you can stay hydrated while in line.

Capt. Chris Sutton with ECU police says they’re working with Greenville police, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and Secret Service to make sure nothing goes wrong on Wednesday.

Sutton said, “It is our job to make sure we have the highest level of safety possible for this event.”

When it comes to the rally, there are several items you won’t be able to bring into the Coliseum including bicycles, coolers, flag poles, signs, toy guns, any weapon, pepper spray — among others.

When it comes to parking, parking is free starting at 4 a.m. the day of the event.

You’ll park off of Charles Boulevard in the lower Minges lot, in front of Dowdy Ficklin Stadium, and off of 14th Street.

Sutton says to be patient and respectful as they do expect there to be traffic delays before and after the event.

Sutton said, “This event, really like every other event, we approach it with safety in mind, with the amount of people and the dignitaries coming, it requires us to meet more, plan more, talk more, communicate more.”

Sutton says they expect to have pro and anti-Trump demonstrations and they will have specific areas set up for protests outside the Coliseum.

Sutton said, “We want people to feel they have their voice, they can be heard and they can use their rights, but we need to make sure it’s not done in a way that is unsafe for any of the patrons.”

The rally is Wednesday at 7 p.m.

For ticket info, head to President Trump’s campaign website.