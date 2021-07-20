SEE IT: NC fire department shares dramatic video of bridge rescue following crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem Fire Department tweeted out videos of a bridge rescue early Tuesday morning.

Patient has been rescued. Westbound lane of Interstate 40 is open at this time. #wsfire .107 — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) July 20, 2021

According to the Forsyth County Fire Department, there was a crash overnight. The victim has serious injuries and has been taken to the hospital. There’s no word on how the victim went over the bridge, just that the car involved in the crash did not go over the bridge.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the crash. Westbound Interstate 40 is back open now that the scene is clearing.