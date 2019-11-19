Semi-submerged tugboat that hit bridge at NC coast now leaking diesel fuel

OREGON INLET, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities now say that a tugboat that hit a bridge at the North Carolina coast on Sunday is leaking diesel fuel.

Eight people managed to escape from the tugboat Miss Bonnie when it hit the Old Bonner Bridge just after 11 a.m. Sunday.

The tug was partially submerged after the incident.

Now, the U.S. Coast Guard says a sheen was visible on water near the incident at 10 a.m. Monday.

NC DOT image of the tugboat at the old Bonner Bridge Sunday.

Coast Guard officials said there are an estimated 3,000 gallons of diesel on board the tug.

Crews have deployed 200 feet of sorbent boom and 175 feet of containment boom around the vessel, the Coast Guard said Monday night.

A secondary ocean boom is expected to be deployed on Tuesday.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now