Sen. Berger calls for Gov. Cooper to ‘immediately withdraw’ NC’s mask mandate

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina’s Republican Senate leader is calling for the governor to end the state’s mask mandate after the CDC said fully vaccinated people can largely ditch their masks.

Sen. Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) said Friday the CDC did what “many Americans who think for themselves” have been doing already.

“Those who are vaccinated should resume their normal way of life, and without masks, if they so choose,” he said.

The Senate leader said to continue to impose such restrictions on those who pose no public health risk is “senseless” and will undermine trust in public health officials.

“Gov. Cooper should immediately withdraw North Carolina’s mask mandate,” Berger said.

While Cooper is scheduled to speak at 1:30 p.m. Friday about changing COVID-19 restrictions, he made it clear on Thursday the state’s mask mandate was still in place despite the CDC’s announcement.

“That’s the plan right now, we’re going to continue to examine the data and the science and consult with health care officials before making further decisions,” the governor said.

