Sen. Floyd McKissick resigns to take NC Utilities Commission post

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A veteran North Carolina legislator has resigned from the state Senate so he can join the Utilities Commission.

Sen. Floyd McKissick Jr. of Durham tendered his Senate resignation effective Tuesday to fellow Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who had nominated McKissick to the powerful commission back in May.

The legislature didn’t confirm that choice until late October, but McKissick delayed leaving until now.

Now local Democratic activists must choose someone to fill the remainder of McKissick’s term.

The timing is important because the legislature reconvenes next week and Senate Republicans may try to override Cooper’s two-year budget veto.





More headlines from CBS17.com: