Sen. Thom Tillis no longer exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Sen. Thom Tillis regained his senses of taste and smell, and is no longer exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19. He tested positive for the virus on Friday, officials said.

Tillis will continue to self-isolate, spokesman Adam Webb said.

“Senator Tillis and his wife Susan remain grateful for the outpouring of prayers and well wishes they’ve received from North Carolinians,” the update said.

Webb said in a Sunday update that Tillis was “felling well” after his diagnosis.

Tillis is among several people to be diagnosed with the virus after attending the Supreme Court nomination ceremony in the White House Rose Garden for Amy Coney Barrett. Tillis was wearing a mask at the ceremony and has supported mask use.

Democratic opponent Cal Cunningham said over the weekend he tested negative for COVID-19.

