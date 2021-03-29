Sen. Thom Tillis to undergo surgery for prostate cancer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – Sen. Thom Tills announced Monday he will undergo surgery to treat prostate cancer.

“Next week, I will have surgery in North Carolina to treat prostate cancer. I am in the hands of outstanding medical professionals and expect to make a full recovery,” Tillis said in a statement.

The Republican senator said the cancer was detected “relatively early.”

“I can’t emphasize enough how important routine screenings are, regardless of how healthy you think you are. I had no symptoms and would have never imagined I had cancer,” he said.”

Tillis said his prognosis is good because he had an annual physical and received a PSA test.

“Early detection can truly save lives.”

