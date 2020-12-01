Serial bank robber nicknamed ‘Too Tall Bandit’ strikes again in NC, FBI says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The FBI is offering a reward for information on a serial bank robber who investigators believe is responsible for over a dozen robberies in multiple states.

The FBI and local law enforcement agencies believe the robber, nicknamed the “Too Tall Bandit,” is responsible for at least 16 bank robberies in North Carolina, Tennessee, and South Carolina over a span of 11 years.

The latest robbery happened at United Community Bank in Etowah south of Asheville on Friday, the FBI announced on Tuesday.

The FBI is working with state and local partners to determine if the suspect in the most recent North Carolina robbery is connected to other robberies.

The FBI is asking the public’s help in identifying the suspect and offering a reward of up to $15,000.

The “Too Tall Bandit” is described as a white man, about 40 years old and stands 6’2” tall to 6’6” tall. He weighs around 210 to 250 pounds, possibly with brown eyes. The FBI said he talks with a deep voice and walks with a limp affecting his right leg.

In each robbery, the suspect is disguised with a mask, coat and gloves and is armed with a black handgun, the FBI said in a news release.

The FBI said it is believed these robberies were committed by the same suspect:

November 27, 2009, Volunteer State Bank, 2920 Highway 31 W, White House, TN

November 12, 2010, Sumner Bank & Trust, 780 Browns Lane, Gallatin, TN

November 09, 2012, SunTrust Bank, 731 Cool Springs Blvd, Franklin, TN

March 31, 2014, First Tennessee Bank, 11864 Kingston Pike, Farragut, TN

November 24, 2014, Tri-Summit Bank, 156 East Broadway Blvd, Jefferson City, TN

November 13, 2015, Home Federal Bank, 3671 Parkway, Pigeon Forge, TN

October 27, 2016, Capital Bank, 136 Concord Road, Knoxville, TN

November 25, 2016, First Citizens Bank, 104 Edgewood Street, Lyman, SC

November 16, 2016, Home Trust Bank, 140 Airport Road, Arden, NC

November 17, 2017, BB&T Bank, 263 East Broadway Blvd, Jefferson City, TN

November 24, 2017, Citizen’s National Bank, 813 Huckleberry Lane, Knoxville, TN

October 26, 2018, BB&T Bank, 818 Church St, N. Concord, NC

December 21, 2018, BB&T Bank, 850 Merrimon Ave, Asheville, NC

January 04, 2019, SunTrust Bank, 731 Cool Springs Blvd, Franklin, TN

November 06, 2020, First Bank, 2 Market St, Brevard, NC

November 27, 2020, United Community Bank, 50 United Bank Dr, Etowah, NC

If you have any information, please call 1-800- CALL FBI. That number is 1-800-225-53