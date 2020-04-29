‘Several’ employees test positive for COVID-19 at NC Tyson meat processing plant

WILKESBORO, N.C. (WBTV) – Several employees at the Tyson Foods meat processing plant in Wilkesboro have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the town announced on its website.

The town didn’t say how many employees have tested positive, but did say that employees whom the infected individuals have come into contact with have been instructed to self-isolate.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in NC

The plant’s on-site medical professionals are performing additional contact tracing within the facility, and the Wilkes County Health Department is tracing contact the infected employees who live in the county made outside the facility.

Tyson Foods has started taking worker temperatures and installing infrared walk-through temperature scanners, the town said. It has also installed work station dividers, provided more break room space, and erected outdoor tents for additional break space.

MORE COVERAGE:

“We’ve taken both of our responsibilities to continue feeding the nation and keeping our team members safe and healthy seriously,” Tyson Foods group president of poultry Chad Martin said in the release.

COVID-19 has posed big problems for meat production across the country. According to CNN, three meat processing plants in South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa responsible for 15 percent of the country’s pork production have had to shut down indefinitely.

Tyson has closed plants in Iowa and Indiana so that facilities could be tested for COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.

More headlines from CBS17.com: