Several rescued from NC apartments following heavy rains, flooding

SALISBURY, N.C. (WJZY)- Water rescues took place in Salisbury Monday afternoon following dangerous floods, according to officials.

Police and city officials confirmed that rescues were taking place along Jake Alexander Boulevard and Summit Avenue.

Salisbury Fire and Rescue Task Force sakd there was an occupied vehicle in the water at Summit Avenue near Brawley Avenue on the Catawba College Campus, and police were asking drivers to detour around the 2700 block of Jake Alexander Boulevard at Lumen Christi due to floodwaters.

Several people were also rescued from apartments in the Wellington Hills subdivision and an area near Sacred Heart Church, according to Salisbury fire officials.

Several cars were washed away in floodwaters, including one that was underwater but its muffled horn could be heard above the water, according to the Salisbury Post.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

