Severe weather delaying COVID-19 vaccine shipments, NCDHHS confirms

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina health officials said some shipments and deliveries COVID-19 vaccines are delayed due to severe weather across the country.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said the federal government informed it of the delays.

Both first and second dose shipments have been impacted, NCDHHS said.

As of Thursday, Moderna vaccines have not been shipped this week and some Pfizer does have made it out.

NCDHHS said both Pfizer and Moderna have a backlog of orders due to weather.

Vaccination appointments to be postponed or rescheduled du to these delays.

NCDHHS said it is advising providers to assess current appointments and notify recipients accordingly based on on-hand supplies.