CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WNCN) – Hatteras Island is without internet after a fiber cable was cut Friday, Emergency Management crews said.

The entire island lost internet as well as all landline and cell service Friday afternoon after the line was damaged, Dare County said.

Emergency Crews are advising anyone who experiences an emergency to immediately head toward the nearest fire department or EMS station for assistance.

Dare County Emergency Crews did not say what caused the fiber to be damaged or a timetable for when services will be restored.