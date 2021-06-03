Sexual assaults against children up 210% in NC city, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – Charlotte has experienced a 210% increase in sexual assaults against children compared to this time last year, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police officials said there have been 31 cases so far in 2021, compared to just 10 in all of 2020.

The majority of assaults involve family members or acquaintances of the victim, police said. Cases rarely involve random offenders.

“It’s anybody and everybody,” police warned.

Officials said there is a level of trust the child has to most perpetrators that makes it easier for an assault to occur.

Authorities are encouraging people to stay vigilant and make sure they report incidents to police.