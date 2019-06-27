‘She was one of a kind’: Hundreds gather to remember teen who drowned in NC river

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Wednesday, several hundred people were scattered across the front lawn of West Lincoln High School, singing, praying, holding candles, and remembering.

“She was one of a kind,” Addie Bumgarner says of her close friend, Makenna Warlick. “You can’t replace somebody like her. There will never be another Makenna.”

Sixteen-year-old Makenna Warlick drowned in the South Fork Catawba River, officials say. She had been swimming in the area with friends when she slipped.

“She was like a sister to me,” Montana Thompson says. “We became really close and I told her everything.”

The one word so many use to describe this teen is “strong.”

Wednesday, they released 16 balloons for each year she lived – they say, to the fullest.

“Anybody who came into her life, whether it was a good day or a bad day for them, she made it the best day it could have possibly been,” cousin Haley Huss says.

Family is now wrestling with the reality of what happened to this young girl.

“Death is difficult in general,” Huss says. “But especially in a situation like this.”

And these young people, many dealing with such loss for the first time, are finding ways to honor their friend.

“You know, at 16 you think you’re invincible, until something like this happens,” Bumgarner says through tears.

There will be funeral services held for Makenna later this week.

