ALTOONA, Penn. (WNCN) — In honor of the year when the Declaration of Independence, Sheetz will drop all of its gas prices to $1.776 a gallon on Tuesday.

This limited-time promotion will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday and will last all day, or while promotional gallons last, the convenience store chain said.

The discounted price will apply to regular, E85 (flex fuel), Unleaded 88, mid-grade and premium fuel grades at all of Sheetz 675-plus locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia. It will not apply to any diesel or Ethanol Free (E0) fuel offerings.

“Sheetz is a family owned and operated company and we are always looking for ways to assist the communities and customers that we serve,” said Travis Sheetz, President and CEO of Sheetz. “We hope this discount helps our customers keep a little more change in their wallets as they travel to celebrate the 4th of July with friends and family, with an obvious nod to our nation’s birthday.”

Customers can check if their local Sheetz sells a particular grade through the Sheetz mobile app or website.

There are currently more than 45 Sheetz locations in the Triangle