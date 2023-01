RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Sheetz announced it is lowering prices for diesel fuel for the rest of January, company officials said in a statement.

Officials said diesel prices will be 50 cents less per gallon, and that adds up to a savings of roughly “$10 for mid-size trucks, $12 for full-size trucks and $60 for semi-trailers” to fill-up an average size tank.

Sheetz officials said the lower diesel prices will be available at all of its more than 665 locations.