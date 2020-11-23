Sheetz, NC’s Wicked Weed Brewing team up for donut-infused beer

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Sheetz convenience stores and Asheville-based Wicked Weed Brewing Company have teamed up to produce a limited-edition holiday themed donut-infused beer.

Sheetz said one pound of its Shweetz Glazed Vanilla Donut holes are in each barrel of the pale ale which was named “Project Happy Hole-idayz.”

The beer will be available at 432 Sheetz stores across Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Virginia beginning at 4 p.m. on Nov. 27.

A total of 68 Sheetz locations in North Carolina will carry the beer.

Click here to see a list of participating locations.

Sheetz said the beer is “a deep golden pale ale with notes of fresh baked donuts, vanilla frosting, graham crackers, honey, and malted barley.”

Four packs of sixteen-ounce cans of “Project Happy Hole-idayz” will retail for only $7.99.

“We look forward to bringing this collaboration to all beer fans across PA, NC and VA,” said Justin Crouch, chief commercial officer at Wicked Weed Brewing. “As we’ve expanded distribution, Sheetz has become an important retail partner. Wicked Weed’s relationship with Sheetz goes back to the early days, when we were a self-distributing brewery. During long road trips delivering beer across North Carolina, our sales team would start and end their days filling up our trucks and refueling with Sheetz food.”



Once Project Happy Hole-idayz is sold out – it’s gone forever. Sheetz said it won’t be restocked.