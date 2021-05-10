Sheetz to give all 18,000 employees $2/hour raise

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Sheetz announced Monday it is giving all 18,000 employees a $2/hour wage increase.

The convenience store chain said the increase goes into effect May 21 and equates to a $50 million annual investment.

Also Monday, Sheetz said it would give all store employees an additional $1/hour wage increase during the summer.

The company’s “summer stimulus program” runs from May 21 to Sept. 23.

“To attract and retain top talent, we know we need to continue to invest in our employees,” said Travis Sheetz, president/COO of Sheetz. “That investment includes more than just competitive wages. We provide career growth opportunities and a clear path to promotion so life at Sheetz can be not just a job, but a career.”

Sheetz recently began offering 12 weeks of fully paid time off for new mothers and two weeks of fully paid time off for partners.

There are 621 Sheetz stores throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, Ohio, West Virginia and North Carolina.

There are 110 locations in North Carolina alone that employee around 3,000 people.

Sheetz has hundreds of open positions.