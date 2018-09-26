Sheriff: 400 animals rescued on flooded Robeson County property

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A swift water rescue team down a street covered by floodwaters caused by rain from Hurricane Matthew in Lumberton, N.C., Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. (AP Photo/Mike Spencer)

LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) - A sheriff in a North Carolina county hit hard by Florence says 400 animals were rescued from a flooded property and 300 more were found dead.

Robeson County Sheriff Kenneth Sealey issued a statement that says his office received calls that animals were stranded on a rooftop in the Orrum community.

Some animals were given food by boat, and National Guard high-clearance trucks were used to rescue the animals Sunday. The nonprofit group Global Canine Rescue also helped.

The sheriff's office says the rescued animals included cats, horses, peacocks, chickens, quail and potbellied pigs. Ninety-seven were dogs. The Humane Society is among the groups caring for the animals.

Sheriff's investigator Katherine Floyd said in a brief phone interview that she was meeting with the prosecutor Wednesday to discuss possible charges against those responsible.