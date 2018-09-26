North Carolina News

Sheriff: 400 animals rescued on flooded Robeson County property

By:

Posted: Sep 26, 2018 12:20 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 26, 2018 12:37 PM EDT

LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) - A sheriff in a North Carolina county hit hard by Florence says 400 animals were rescued from a flooded property and 300 more were found dead.

Robeson County Sheriff Kenneth Sealey issued a statement that says his office received calls that animals were stranded on a rooftop in the Orrum community.

Some animals were given food by boat, and National Guard high-clearance trucks were used to rescue the animals Sunday. The nonprofit group Global Canine Rescue also helped.

The sheriff's office says the rescued animals included cats, horses, peacocks, chickens, quail and potbellied pigs. Ninety-seven were dogs. The Humane Society is among the groups caring for the animals.

Sheriff's investigator Katherine Floyd said in a brief phone interview that she was meeting with the prosecutor Wednesday to discuss possible charges against those responsible.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

North Carolina News Headlines

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center