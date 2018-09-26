Sheriff: 400 animals rescued on flooded Robeson County property
LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) - A sheriff in a North Carolina county hit hard by Florence says 400 animals were rescued from a flooded property and 300 more were found dead.
Robeson County Sheriff Kenneth Sealey issued a statement that says his office received calls that animals were stranded on a rooftop in the Orrum community.
Some animals were given food by boat, and National Guard high-clearance trucks were used to rescue the animals Sunday. The nonprofit group Global Canine Rescue also helped.
The sheriff's office says the rescued animals included cats, horses, peacocks, chickens, quail and potbellied pigs. Ninety-seven were dogs. The Humane Society is among the groups caring for the animals.
Sheriff's investigator Katherine Floyd said in a brief phone interview that she was meeting with the prosecutor Wednesday to discuss possible charges against those responsible.
More Stories
-
- Man accused of masturbating in front of 4-year-old girl at Raleigh Walmart
- ATF offering reward for arrest of gang member in Fayetteville armed robbery
- VIDEO: Employees of Durham store robbed at gunpoint by masked men
- Armed suspects on the run after shooting, robbery at Roanoke Rapids convenience store
North Carolina News Headlines
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
-
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.