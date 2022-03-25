HIDDENITE, N.C. (WJZY) – Human remains found decomposing in a wooden area near a road in Alexander County, North Carolina, on Monday belonged to a 54-year-old Hiddenite man missing for almost a month, an autopsy revealed.

According to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, the remains belonged to Kenneth Dale Walker who was reported missing on Feb. 24.

Deputies responded to calls on Monday, March 21, in a wooded area off Sulphur Springs Road in Hiddenite after members of the Hiddenite Volunteer Fire Department found remains that authorities estimated had been decomposing for a number of weeks.

Investigators said the remains were found about a quarter-mile away from the missing person’s home on Sulphur Springs Road.

The sheriff’s office did not release information on if the autopsy report revealed Walker’s cause of death but said his death is suspicious.

No further updates are available at this time.