NEWTON, N.C. (WJZY) — The Bandys High School wrestling team is under investigation for an alleged sexual assault last month.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Department said an incident occurred on Nov. 29. In a press release, Catawba County Schools’ district personnel are aware of the allegation but cannot share any information about students.

The wrestling team did not have an event that day. The team competed in the Trojan Invite on Nov. 23. They didn’t compete again until a road match at Maiden on Dec. 1.

The school district confirms that the Sheriff’s Department is conducting an investigation.

“We are aware of the alleged sexual assault and assure you we are taking these allegations seriously. Catawba County Schools will follow protocols in place for reporting incidents and assigning disciplinary consequences internally and will support the Catawba County Sheriff’s Department in its investigation of the allegations.”

“We know that any allegation of inappropriate interactions among students is disturbing and concerning,” the school district said. “However, we are limited in the information we can share beyond this statement, both for legal reasons due to the active investigation and for student privacy. Nevertheless, we are fully committed to the safety and well-being of the students who attend Catawba County Schools and are therefore prepared to work with law enforcement to ensure the fullest account of the law.”