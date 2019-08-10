Sheriff: NC felon speeds through license check, runs from police with child in car

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A man was arrested in Iredell County Wednesday after deputies say he sped through a traffic stop, then tried to elude authorities in his vehicle and on foot, all with a small child in tow.

The incident began on Shiloh Road when officials say a vehicle ran through a driver’s license checkpoint “at a high rate of speed and refused to stop.” Deputies began following the vehicle but quickly stopped following it for safety reasons when they realized there was a small child – unrestrained – inside.

A short time later deputies found the vehicle abandoned at the end of Clements Road. They set up a perimeter and began to search the area with a K-9 officer. Soon, the report states, 34-year-old Shelby Darrell Fraley ran out of the woods with the small child “in an attempt to evade the dog, but was apprehended by perimeter deputies.”

Fraley was arrested and taken to the Iredell County Detention Center where he was charged with felony flee to elude in a motor vehicle, misdemeanor child abuse, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, resist a public officer, and failure to secure a passenger under 8 years old in a child safety seat.

The small child was turned over to the mother pending an investigation. The Iredell County Department of Social Services was also contacted.

Officials say Fraley was out of jail on a $20,000 bond for previous drug charges. For his new charges, he was given a $30,000 secured bond.

