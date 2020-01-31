Sheriff: NC mom confesses to causing fractures to infant’s ribs, arm because of crying

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A woman was arrested Thursday after she admitted to deputies that she abused her 1-month-old because the infant was crying, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Brittany Hardin, 22, is charged with two counts of felony child abuse.

The investigation began on Wednesday when the sheriff’s office was called to assist DSS after the infant was brought to Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte. Officials say the baby had a fractured arm and two fractured ribs.

Detectives said the story Hardin told hospital staff – that she had rolled on top of the child while sleeping – did not match up with the injuries. After further questioning, the report states, Harding admitted to squeezing the child on one instance and then jerking the infant by the arm out of a crib on another, “all because the infant was crying.”

Hardin was arrested Thursday at her China Grove home and given a $25,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office says detectives are continuing to work closely with DSS and physicians to make sure the child remains safe, and to determine whether more charges need to be filed.

No further information has been released.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.

More headlines from CBS17.com: