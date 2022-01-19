Sheriff: NC parents charged after 7-month-old baby exposed to amphetamines, overdoses

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WJZY) – A Rowan County couple is facing multiple charges after their 7-month-old baby came into contact with amphetamines, resulting in an overdose, the sheriff’s office said.

William Keller, 23, and Brittney Shupe, 24, were arrested on Friday afternoon, Jan. 14, and charged with felony child abuse.

On Oct. 24, 2021, authorities responded to the family’s home on Holobough Lane in Rowan County when a 911 call was made reporting that the 7-month-old child was unresponsive, and not breathing.

First responders conducted CPR, and hospital staff later administered Narcan, at which point the child was able to breathe on his own, the sheriff’s office said.

The child was transported to Presbyterian Hospital, in Charlotte, where he recovered and has since been discharged. Back in October, detectives responded with the initial deputies and investigated the incident.

A search warrant was obtained for the family’s home, and evidence of narcotics use was located. Keller and Shupe denied any wrongdoing, claiming that the child was playing on the floor when he suddenly went unconscious. However, investigators determined that the child had come into contact with amphetamines, resulting in an overdose. At the conclusion of the investigation, charges were obtained.

The sheriff’s office said William attempted to provide investigators with a fake name, however, he wasn’t successful. Instead, it resulted in an additional charge of obstructing and delaying the arresting officers.

Brittney was given a $10,000 secured bond, and William was issued a $12,000 secured bond. Both are still being held in the Rowan County Detention Center.