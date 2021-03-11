Sheriff’s Office: NC mom charged following Amber Alert was not allowed to be alone with children

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A North Carolina mom is facing several charges after she took her two children out of state, even though she wasn’t allowed to be alone with them or drive with them.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, March 10, they received a call about the two missing children, four-year-old Easton Redmon and 2-year-old Annsleigh Redmon.

The kids were supposed to be staying with their grandmother.

The grandmother called detectives and told them that the children’s mother, 26-year-old Amanda Redmon, took the kids to get breakfast Tuesday morning and never came back.

Detectives began working to determine where the suspect and the two children had gone and it was later determined that they were possibly headed to August, GA.

During this investigation detectives obtained copies of the court orders verifying Amanda was not to be alone with the children, was ordered to be supervised while with the children, and not to be driving alone with the children.

Warrants were obtained for Amanda, and the children were entered as missing and endangered. An Amber Alert went out, and detectives contacted numerous federal and state agencies to assist in locating the suspect and the children.

Law enforcement later received a tip that the suspect’s vehicle was spotted in College Park, GA. Amanda Redmon was arrested, and the children were found safe.



“I am very thankful the children were located safe, and are now back safe with family members. A lot of hard work went into locating them and the suspect,” Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said.

Amanda is facing felony child abduction charges.