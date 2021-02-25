‘Shook the whole building’ – 1.9 magnitude earthquake reported in Sparta

SPARTA, N.C. (WJZY/WNCN) – An earthquake was reported in Sparta Thursday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It said the quake was a 1.9 magnitude, about 2 kilometers outside of Sparta just before 2:45 p.m.

The mayor of Sparta and other neighbors said they felt the quake, but there was no damage and no injuries were reported.

A pair of earthquakes hit the same area earlier in February. Both measured over 2.0. These most recent quakes come just months after one measuring 5.1 magnitude shook the area in August. Smaller earthquakes and tremors followed that one in the following days.

Prior to 2020, the last earthquake felt in North Carolina was a 2011 event that damaged the Washington Monument and was felt from Canada to Bermuda.